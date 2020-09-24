Candice LeRae vs. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai is now official for the next NXT Takeover event.
Tonight’s “Take Off To Takeover” edition of NXT on the USA Network opened with a Battle Royal to crown a a new #1 contender to Shirai, which was won by LeRae. She eliminated Shotzi Blackheart to win the match. LeRae attacked Tegan Nox backstage earlier in the day to remove her from the Battle Royal, but the match featured several regular Superstars and a few up & coming talents – LeRae, Blackheart, Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, Catalina, Kayden Carter, Kacy Catanzaro, Aliyah, Xia Li, Marina Shafir, Indi Hartwell, Gia Roman, Raven, Ellie, and Rita Reis.
The next NXT Takeover event is scheduled for Sunday, October 4. It’s likely to take place at the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL, but it’s also been rumored for the Amway Center in Orlando, which would be the WWE ThunderDome debut for Takeover.
Below is the current card for Takeover, along with a few shots from tonight’s opener:
NXT Title Match
Gauntlet Eliminator Winner (Bronson Reed or Cameron Grimes or Kushida or Timothy Thatcher or Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor (c)
NXT Women’s Title Match
Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai (c)
NXT North American Title Match
Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest (c)
