Bayley was excited to see CM Punk back in WWE.

During a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski of New York Post, the WWE women’s wrestling legend and Damage CTRL member reflected on her reaction to CM Punk returning to WWE at Survivor Series 2023.

“Everybody reads online, but I was like there’s no way. This is crazy,” she said. “Then there was like a moment where we weren’t allowed to walk a certain way [backstage]. And I was like, wait, no, it’s not gonna happen. He would have said something. She would have said something.”

She would continue, explaining her initial reaction when Punk first made his way out for his surprise return at the show in Chicago, Ill. last November.

“Someone has it on film somewhere, I’m watching the monitor and his music hit, I frick’n went crazy,” she said. “I’m like, no way did they actually do this. I ran into Gorilla [position] to go say hi to him and he was so happy.”

Bayley continued, “To have him backstage is so crazy, to see him walking around. But he has the biggest smile on his face. He looks so happy. He gives me the best hugs. He’s like, ‘This one’s from me. This one’s from April.’ It’s nice to have him there but it makes me want her around. So I’m like, ‘Hey what’s up? What are you doing? Are you gonna hang out with us?’ ‘Sorry, I’m watching [our dog] Larry.”

Check out the complete interview at NYPost.com.