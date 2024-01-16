Will Ospreay enjoyed his time in TNA Wrestling.

On Monday, “The Aerial Assassin” and AEW star took to social media to thank TNA for his time with the company.

I will continue to publicly show my support & appreciation to [TNA] IMPACT WRESTLING roster, staff & crew,” he wrote via X. “Thank you for allowing me to be part of the return & getting to finally call myself a TNA kid.”

He continued, “All the best to that talented group & hopefully we can cross over again.”