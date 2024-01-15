Jordynne Grace triumphed this past Saturday at TNA Hard To Kill when she defeated Trinity Fatu to become the company’s new Knockouts Champion. In attendance for the show was WWE superstar Bayley and current free agent Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks).

Backstage Grace, Mercedes, and Bayley took a photo together, which the Juggernaut shared online. Along with the photo she writes, “Women supporting women is my favorite. I may have won the title, but don’t think @TheTrinity_Fatu can ever really lose with friends like these in her corner.”

Women supporting women is my favorite. I may have won the title, but don’t think @TheTrinity_Fatu can ever really lose with friends like these in her corner. pic.twitter.com/2vlJBSO2zE — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 15, 2024

The CEO responded to Grace’s post, congratulating her on becoming champ and telling her that she is proud. You can check out the exchange below.

Proud of you Get killin it Champ! — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 15, 2024

Grace wasn’t the only new champion crowned at Hard To Kill. You can check out the full results to the show here.