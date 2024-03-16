Becky Lynch is doing something pretty cool this weekend.

The WWE superstar has been invited to the White House, along with Ireland Prime Minster Leo Varadkar, for tomorrow’s Saint Patrick’s Day holiday. The news was broken during The Man’s interview with the New York Post, where she revealed the following:

I got invited to the White House, because I’m Ireland’s national treasure. It’s a big Irish celebration, so I’ll be there.

Lynch and Varadkar will be joined by other notable names from the Irish Republic. Hopefully she doesn’t do too much partying as she’ll be facing Nia Jax on Monday’s Raw in a Last Woman Standing match.