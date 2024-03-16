WWE held last night’s SmackDown event from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the match and segment producers for that program. Check it out below.

PRODUCERS:

-Michael Hayes produced The Rock segment that opened the show.

-Jason Jordan produced the Legado Del Fantasma vs. LWO tag team match.

-Shane Helms produced the Grayson Waller vs. Randy Orton match.

-Bobby Roode produced the Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar match.

-Nick Aldis produced the Pretty Deadly vs. New Catch Republic match.

-TJ Wilson produced the Dakota Kai vs. Bayley match.

-Shane Helms also produced the Cedric Alexander vs. Odyssey Jones dark match.

-Jason Jordan also produced the Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya dark match.

-Jason Jordan also produced the Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes dark match.

BACKSTAGE NOTES:

-LA Knight’s interview wasn’t listed on internal rundowns.

-The Legado Del Fantasma match was scheduled for two segments. It ended up going 11-minutes with entrances.

-The Rock’s concert was only scheduled for one segment, but several backstage expected it to go over.