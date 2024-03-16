Matt Hardy and AEW have yet to reach a new deal.

During his recent episode of Extreme Life with Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy addressed questions about the status of his contract negotiations as his current deal is set to expire this month. He mentioned that there hasn’t been any significant progress to report and that discussions are ongoing to determine the next steps.

On previous episodes Hardy expressed his positive experience working with AEW and Tony Khan while indicating his willingness to return, although he remains content with whatever outcome arises. Despite being 49 years old, he has no intentions of retiring from professional wrestling.

In March 2020, Hardy joined AEW with his “Broken” character, making a memorable debut at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville and participating in the inaugural Stadium Stampede at Double or Nothing that year.

However, Hardy has been absent from AEW and Ring of Honor events since his last appearance on January 3rd’s AEW Rampage, having wrestled only twice since December. He previously voiced frustrations about his and Jeff’s utilization in recent months.