A big challenge has been issued for the March 22nd WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Women’s Champion IYO SKY issued a challenge to Naomi on today’s SmackDown Lowdown. This comes after Naomi ran out to help Bayley on last night’s show, which ended with Damage CTRL beating Bayley down.

MATCHES AND SEGMENTS FOR MARCH 22ND SMACKDOWN:

-Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes come face-to-face

-IYO SKY vs. Naomi

-Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

-Street Proftis vs. AOP

-Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. OC