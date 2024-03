A new singles matchup has been announced for the March 19th edition of NXT on USA.

Sol Ruca, fresh off her return from injury, will be battling Brinley Reece in a one-on-one match.

MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR MARCH 19TH EDITION OF NXT:

-Roxanne Perez vs. Tatum Paxley

-Sol Ruca vs. Brinley Reece

-Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

-Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

-One member of No Quarter Catch Crew vs. Riley Osborne for the Heritage Cup

-Trick Williams vs. Noam Darm