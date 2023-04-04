Next week’s WWE RAW will also feature WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Morgan and Rodriguez defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on last night’s RAW to earn the title shot.

As noted, The Miz vs. Matt Riddle was announced for next week’s RAW after Riddle returned last night and fought with Miz.

Next week’s RAW will air live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. Others advertised include Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory.

