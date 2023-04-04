The post-Stand & Deliver edition of WWE NXT will air live tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE has just announced Dragon Lee vs. Nathan Frazer for tonight’s show. This will be Lee’s first match on the main NXT TV show. Lee competed in the NXT North American Title Fatal 5 Way at Stand & Deliver, which saw Wes Lee retain over Dragon, Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh and Axiom.

No other matches have been announced for tonight’s show, but it’s likely that new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, new NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell, and new NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will appear.

