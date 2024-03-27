Becky Lynch provides a huge update on her WWE contract.

The Man appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour to promote this year’s WrestleMania 40 premium live event, wheree she will be challenging Rhea Ripley for the women’s world championship, an opportunity she earned after winning the women’s Elimination Chamber back in February.

During their chat, Helwani would ask Lynch about her contract status with WWE. She confirmed a previous report made by Fightful Select that her current deal is up in the next two months, and she has yet to sign a new one. Below is the fulle exchange.

Ariel Helwani: Is this the final year of your contract? Becky Lynch: It’s the final two months. [laughs] Ariel Helwani: This is fun, I like this. Becky Lynch: You wanted me to be honest. Ariel Helwani: Yes, I do. I love honesty. Any talks of the renewal? Becky Lynch: Nobody’s said nothing to me. Ariel Helwani: Are you interested in renewing? Becky Lynch: We’ll see. Ariel Helwani: What do you mean, ‘We’ll see?’ Becky Lynch: We’ll see [laughs]. Ariel Helwani: What happens after two months if you don’t have a deal? Can you talk to others? Becky Lynch: I’m WWE. Ariel Helwani: Okay, so it’s WWE or bust? Becky Lynch: Yeah, I just don’t know. Ariel Helwani: Is there a chance this is your last WrestleMania? Becky Lynch: I doubt that. Ariel Helwani: Is this common that it would be two months out and no deal? Becky Lynch: nuh-uh. Ariel Helwani: Maybe that’s the difference in the Endeavor era and this old era. Interesting. Are you nervous about this? Are you anxious about it? Do you feel disrespected that there isn’t a new deal in front of you? Becky Lynch: At this stage in the game, contrary to a lot of the thoughts in this book [from] when I was coming up, I am so confident in my ability and my worth. I’m not worried. Ariel Helwani: Do you think this gets settled before WrestleMania?

While there is a strong likelihood that Lynch does re-sign, whether it’s for the amount of money she wants is another story. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on her status.

