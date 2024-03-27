Another option for fans to watch AEW Dynasty.

It was revealed today that AEW is offering its upcoming pay-per-view event on Youtube, giving U.S. fans another purchase option aside from Bleacher Report, which has been the home for the company’s biggest events since 2019, and Triller TV, who announced that they would be hosting an AEW PPV for the first-time ever in the United States.

CARD FOR AEW DYNASTY:

-Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

-TBD vs. TBD for the AEW tag team titles

-Julia Hart to defend the AEW TBS Championship