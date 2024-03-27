An update on TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali.

Ali has been performing everywhere since his release from WWE back in the fall of 2023, including with TNA and NJPW. However, Fightful Select reports today that the former leader of RETRIBUTION does not have a contract with any of these companies and is working as a freelancer. TNA specifically has him on a per-appearance deal.

The report also notes that some televised companies (most likely AEW) do have an interest in possibly working with Ali. Whether that comes to fruition has yet to be determined.

Stay tuned.