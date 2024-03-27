A huge update regarding two of WWE’s biggest legends.

According to PW Insider, WWE is in discussions to have Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan do something on WrestleMania 40 weekend. Regarding Austin, it is not known whether that is something beyond just an appearance, but discussions are in progress.

As for Hogan, he will most likely not be getting involved in any angles but WWE does want to have him for WrestleMania 40 weekend in some capacity. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on the Mania status of both men.