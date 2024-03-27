Mike Rotunda opens up about the passing of his son Windham Rotunda, better known as WWE superstar, Bray Wyatt.

During a recent interview with Bill Apter Rotunda, who wrestling fans will recall as IRS, says that he thought WWE was going to induct Wyatt into the Hall of Fame this year. He admits that he’s actually happy that’s not the case as he is being inducted this year as a member of the U.S. Express and that would have been too much for him to bear.

With Windham passing, I thought they were going to immediately put Windham into the Hall of Fame, which he will be at some point, but I think that WWE reassessed stuff and thought it was too soon to go there with our family and the reactions and the stress on us. We got a call from WWE and said Hunter wants to do a Zoom call. We were thinking they were going to tell us what was going to happen at WrestleMania and Hunter said, ‘You guys are going to get inducted. You and Barry. You were a part of the first ever WrestleMania.’ It’s very flattering, obviously, and actually less stressful on us because of all the stuff that we’ve had to go through with Windham passing, just the mental capacity of it. Obviously, it’s a great honor because you are getting rewarded for what you spent 40 years doing.

A documentary on Bray Wyatt will release on Peacock on April 1st. Check out Rotunda’s full interview below.