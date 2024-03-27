Another big update on Drew McIntyre and his future with WWE.

According to PW Insider, the Scottish Warrior has yet to sign a new deal with WWE despite being in a marquee matchup for WrestleMania 40. His current deal is set to expire sometime after Mania ends. There are some believe that he has already inked a new deal considering that he’s in such a high profile matchup at the Showcase of the Immortals, but that is the word coming out of his camp. There is a strong belief that a deal will be struck soon.

Stay tuned.