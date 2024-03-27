The Rock and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be appearing on an upcoming episode of the ‘Tonight Show With host Jimmy Fallon.’

The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief will be appearing on the April 3rd episode, which will more than likely be one final promotion for WWE WrestleMania 40.

The @WWE Golden Title might be in Studio 6B today, but the Final Boss and the Undisputed Universal Champion will be here on April 3rd. @TheRock @WWERomanReigns #FallonTonight #WWE pic.twitter.com/TQ8uG8hIFA — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 27, 2024

Rock and Reigns will be teaming up on night one of WrestleMania 40 to battle the duo of Cody Rhodes and WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins. On night two, Reigns will defend his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. .