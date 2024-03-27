This past Monday’s edition of WWE Raw took place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois and was broadcast live on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on that program, as well as some interesting backstage notes.

BACKSTAGE NOTES:

-WWE officials were very happy with how the episode of Raw came off.

-Rhea Ripley has started to wear a wrist brace while wrestling and is not dealing with any injury.

-Candice LeRae vs. Ivy Nile was initially listed for one segment but only got two minutes due to the CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins promo.

-Ivar is not expectedt o miss any extended time.

PRODUCERS:

-Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode produced the Cody Rhodes and The Rock promo. The duo also produced Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and the final beatdown from The Rock to Cody Rhodes.

-Petey Williams produced the Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh match.

-Kenny Dykstra produced the Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae match.

-Jamie Noble produced DIY vs. New Day.

-Jason Jordan produced the Andrade vs. Giovanni Vinci match. He also produced the Becky Lynch & Rhea Ripley promo.

-Shawn Daivari produced the Bronson Reed vs. Sami Zayn match.