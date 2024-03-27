Prior to last night’s episode of NXT from the WWE Performance Center the yellow-and-black brand taped matches for its Level Up program that airs on Friday night/Saturday morning. Below you will find who competed in those matches, as well as the results. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary.

Match 1) Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeated Carlee Bright and Kendal Grey.

Match 2) Je’Von Evans defeated SCRYPTS (with Bronco Nima, Lucien Price, and Jaida Parker).

Match 3) Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe. This was the third match in a best of 3 series made between the teams.