Beck Lynch is riding a wave of confidence.

The Man appeared on this week’s edition of The Bump to hype her showdown with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40, where the two will collide for the world women’s championship. Lynch tells the show hosts that Ripley is not unbeatable, and that she will prove that at the Showcase of the Immortals.

This is my everything. This is what I fight for. So when I said ‘The Man’ does it all, she does it all. I’m doing this while I’m on the road 52 weeks a year, while I’m propping up the women’s division, while I’ve been making everybody better. So if you think that Rhea Ripley is unbeatable, well, everybody’s unbeatable until they’re beaten, and I’m the one to beat her.

Lynch earned the matchup against Ripley by winning the women’s Elimination Chamber matchup in Australia last weekend. Who do you think will walk away as champion at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments below.

