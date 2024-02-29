AJ Styles is hoping to become WWE Champion once again.

The Phenomenal One hasn’t held a world title since 2018, when he was dethroned by Daniel Bryan after the American Dragon hit him with a low blow to steal the title. As Styles career drives towards a close, he does wish to have a run at the top one more time, which is what he told AfterWords with Johnjay & Rich during a recent interview.

I need that championship one more time before I call it quits.

Styles is currently on a collision course with LA Knight, who he attacked during last weekend’s Men’s Elimination Chamber matchup, costing the Megastar his chance to win gold at WrestleMania 40. While it has not been confirmed, the two clashing in a grudge match at the Showcase of the Immortals is all but certain.

