AEW will be holding its annual Revolution pay-per-view this Sunday from the Greensboro, Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The event features a ton of matchups, including the final bout of Sting. Fightful Select has since released a new report revealing several backstage notes ahead of the show.

-The previously scheduled ‘Meat Madness’ matchup was canceled for Revolution and replaced with the All-Star scramble. Fightful is told that the reason it was scrapped was that several wrestlers previously planned for the bout were unable to make it.

-Will Ospreay is currently aligned with the Don Callis family, but sources don’t expect him to be with the heel faction for long.

-Maguns vs. Matt Sydal was actually taped weeks ago. The winner will be added to the All-Star Scramble, but when the match was initially taped there were no stakes.

-Fightful has not been told that wrestlers from other companies, specifically WWE, cannot attend Sting’s retirement match.

-Miro has been absent from AEW shows as of late.