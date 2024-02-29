Cody Rhodes is headed to WWE SmackDown.
It was reported earlier in the week by PW Insider that the American Nightmare would be on this Friday’s edition of the blue-brand, but nothing had been confirmed by the top star, who WWE. That was until today, when Cody shared a schedule of his upcoming dates that he would see the WWE Universe.
March @WWE @WWEShop pic.twitter.com/9TwEiftsus
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 29, 2024
Cody said on this past Monday’s edition of Raw that he was “hunting the Bloodline,” and will most likely be making a bunch of appearances on WWE programming leading up to his clash with Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, a rematch Cody earned after winning this year’s Royal Rumble matchup.
There were reports that WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins would also be on tomorrow’s SmackDown.