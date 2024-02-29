Cody Rhodes is headed to WWE SmackDown.

It was reported earlier in the week by PW Insider that the American Nightmare would be on this Friday’s edition of the blue-brand, but nothing had been confirmed by the top star, who WWE. That was until today, when Cody shared a schedule of his upcoming dates that he would see the WWE Universe.

Cody said on this past Monday’s edition of Raw that he was “hunting the Bloodline,” and will most likely be making a bunch of appearances on WWE programming leading up to his clash with Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, a rematch Cody earned after winning this year’s Royal Rumble matchup.

There were reports that WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins would also be on tomorrow’s SmackDown.