Bianca Belair is a big fan of a fellow WWE superstar.

The EST spoke about current reigning women’s world champion Rhea Ripley during a recent interview with Fightful. Belair, who came up with Ripley in NXT, expresses how much she respects Mami, especially since they are both gracing the WWE 2K24 cover.

I love me some Rhea Ripley, okay? I think she’s amazing, I think she’s great, but I want to get in the ring and take that title from her — but I have to show her some love, that’s my fellow WWE 2K cover star. We’ve come in WWE around the same time, we’re climbing that mountain top together. I have to show love and respect to her but she is absolutely one of my favorites.

