Becky Lynch took to Twitter this week and fired a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The WWE On FOX Twitter account posted side-by-side photos of Reigns and Lynch with their red and blue brand titles. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”

The Man responded and took a friendly jab at The Tribal Chief for his limited schedule.

“Me, I showed up to work,” she wrote.

Reigns has not responded to the jab from Lynch as of this writing.

As noted at this link, Lynch delivered a babyface promo on Monday’s post-SummerSlam RAW after confirming her separated shoulder from the loss to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. She is expected to be out of action for several months. Reigns is currently celebrating 700 days as champion, and you can read his celebratory message at this link.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. You can see Lynch’s full tweet below:

Me, I showed up to work. https://t.co/16aD7wTwHK — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 2, 2022

