The Man returns to NXT.
Becky Lynch will be appearing on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT to hype up her NXT women’s title defense at No Mercy.
BREAKING: Just days before she defends the NXT Women's Title in an Extreme Rules Match at #NXTNoMercy, we will hear from the champ @BeckyLynchWWE THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/7tULxkSA2g
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 9/26 NXT
-We’ll hear from NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch
-Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes will have a contract signing for their upcoming NXT Championship match
-Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe in a strap match
-Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy
-Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin
-Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer
-Baron Corbin vs. Josh Briggs
-Tiffany Stratton will be making an appearance
-Butch vs. Joe Coffey NXT Global Heritage Invitational Final
-Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Lucien Price & Bronco Nima Winner Gets A Seat At The D’Angelo Dinner