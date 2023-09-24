The Man returns to NXT.

Becky Lynch will be appearing on this Tuesday’s episode of NXT to hype up her NXT women’s title defense at No Mercy.

BREAKING: Just days before she defends the NXT Women's Title in an Extreme Rules Match at #NXTNoMercy, we will hear from the champ @BeckyLynchWWE THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT! 📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/7tULxkSA2g — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 24, 2023

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 9/26 NXT

-We’ll hear from NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

-Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes will have a contract signing for their upcoming NXT Championship match

-Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe in a strap match

-Trick Williams vs. Joe Gacy

-Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin

-Thea Hail vs. Dani Palmer

-Baron Corbin vs. Josh Briggs

-Tiffany Stratton will be making an appearance

-Butch vs. Joe Coffey NXT Global Heritage Invitational Final

-Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Lucien Price & Bronco Nima Winner Gets A Seat At The D’Angelo Dinner