Beth Phoenix returned at the start of 2022 to assist Edge in a program with The Miz and Maryse on WWE television that resulted in a mixed tag team match at the Royal Rumble.

Phoenix had been part of Edge’s story with The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest) as well.

While talking to Brandi Rhodes on her ‘2 Lies And 1 Truth’ podcast, Phoenix was asked about potentially wrestling again.

“Who knows these days? [Beth laughed when asked if she’ll be back in a wrestling ring] You know, I say this every single time, it’s the most cliché thing but never say never or like, retirement in wrestling isn’t a thing, right? It’s embarrassing to say I’m retired because it’s never true.”

