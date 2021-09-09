During her appearance on The Bump, Beth Phoenix spoke on her excitement level for the NXT rebrand. Here’s what she had to say:

Oh, I’m so excited! I mean, new beginnings. The thing is, I feel like everybody is a little bit tentative about change. Like, what’s going to happen? Is this not going to be the NXT we know and love?” But that’s not the case at all. We’re leveling up as a brand.

We’re going to see new faces, new talent, new excitement, new opportunities. Opportunities can beget new, incredible experiences and new matches, new lineups. I feel like our audience is going to be very pleased with the direction that NXT is headed.