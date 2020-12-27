– Bianca Belair commented on her run on SmackDown so far where she noted that she feels at home. She wrote the following on Twitter:
“Feeling right at home Cause I belong. And you ain’t Neva seen nothing like me. I GO HERE NOW #ESTofWWE Gear: Made by Me @WWEonFOX”
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) December 26, 2020
– WWE’s YouTube channel has also posted a new video in which Rey Mysterio discusses his match with Eddie Guerrero at WCW Halloween Havoc 1997.