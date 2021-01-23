During her interview with Sporting News, Bianca Belair spoke on if she feels any added pressure going into the Royal Rumble given her status as the favorite this year. Here’s what she had to say:

I don’t feel pressure, because what are you doing in this business if you’re going to crumble underneath it? My motto is to be ready so you don’t ever have to get ready. I love the fact that people want me to win because, listen, I want to win too! Last year I didn’t have time to think about it. I found that I was in it the night before, so I went out there to prove myself and get people to know who I am. That was my goal. I’m trying to figure out how I can top my performance last year. The only way is to win. There are so many elements heading into this year’s Rumble. I have a back and forth with Bayley and I will probably have her coming at me the entire time. I’ve got Shayna Baszler in there and we’re tied for most elimination in the Rumble with eight, so we’re definitely going to be trying to get the record. And then I have to win to set myself up for WrestleMania.

You can read the interview HERE.

Credit: Sporting News.