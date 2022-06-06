WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair spoke with Sports Illustrated this morning to discuss her huge victory at last night’s Hell in a Cell premium live event, where the EST successfully defended her title over Asuka and Becky Lynch in a triple-threat match. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she was very proud of her victory at Hell in a Cell:

“I’ve had a lot of matches I’ve been so proud of in my short career, and this one is right up there as one of the top. Asuka is amazing and Becky Lynch is one of the greatest, so I’m the happiest to be leaving Hell in a Cell as champion.”

How she always feels like she has to prove herself:

“Stepping into the ring with Asuka and Becky, I knew I’d have to match their greatness. I don’t have the same wrestling background that they do. I didn’t come from the indies. Asuka trained in Japan her whole life, Becky Lynch has had an extensive career, even before WWE. I always feel like I have to prove myself, and I’m always giving 110 percent, whether that’s with my wrestling gear, my hair, or my wrestling. I want people to feel something when I’m in the ring. I went in there to prove myself and tear down the house in front of a sold-out crowd in Chicago.”

Says she wants to show how great the dynamic is of the women’s division:

“We had a great dynamic at Hell in a Cell. That’s what I want to show from the whole division. We’re all so unique and different, and that’s what makes us special when we step in the ring with each other. But you can’t be great without the help of others. I worked with Becky Lynch, and she pushed me to the point where I walked out of WrestleMania as a better version of myself. There is still more down the road between Asuka and me, and there is definitely more between Becky and me. We have a whole roster full of talented women who want this title, whether that’s Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Tamina, Nikki, Doudrop. And I know that I have to keep my eye out for Bayley. I love to do this, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.”