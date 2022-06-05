WWE Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair was a recent guest on the After The Bell podcast, where the EST revealed that she is writing a children’s book because she loved to read as a kid and wants to give back to her younger fans. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says she can hula-hoop for over an hour:

“I’m a master hula hooper. I can probably hula for like an hour straight.”

Says she is attempting to write a kid’s book:

“I’m, at the moment, attempting to write a children’s book … I read so much as a kid, and I loved reading and I feel like that’s what really sparked and started my creativity in my brain and in my mind. I loved reading, I have memories of going to the library and having my first little library card. … I feel like a lot of my fan base are kids, and so I just wanted to give back and give them an experience that I cherished as a kid.”

