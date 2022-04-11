New WWE Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair was a recent guest on the Complex Unsanctioned show to discuss a number of different topics, including how she would like to try her hand in acting and how important Triple H is to her career. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she would love to try acting:

Listen, listen [Bianca laughed], I’m in WWE right now. I never imagined myself being a WWE superstar and I can’t imagine myself being anything other than what I am now but, listen, I would love to eventually go to Hollywood and be in movies and act and I just feel so alive when I’m able to perform in front of people and so, um, yeah, that’s definitely the goal, that’s definitely the goal.

Says she would not be who she is today without Triple H:

Oh definitely, there would be no Bianca Belair without Triple H. I mean he was such a huge part of the development of who I am in the ring. You know, he was the first person that believed in me, first person that put me on that stage and introduced me to the WWE universe. He was the first person who pulled me aside after the Mae Young Classic and let me know that this is what I was born to do and gave me that confirmation that you’re walking in your purpose. He is just — he’s special and he’s contributed to so many people’s careers inside the ring and outside the ring but I think what’s amazing about him is — I mean it’s amazing, the accomplishments that he’s done inside the ring and the amazing superstar he was as ‘Triple H’. But I say this and I mean this with every bone in my body, I think the most impactful things that he has done are the things he’s done outside the ring and what he did in NXT. It’s just so impactful and so inspiring; who he is as a person inside the ring, outside of the ring and he’s retired but, I’m just excited to see what he’s gonna do with his next steps in life because I know it’s gonna be something amazing.

