Big E ended up winning this year’s men’s Money in the Bank ladder match that guarantees him a shot at either the WWE Title or Universal Title within the next year.
The SmackDown star told Bleacher Report that he considers his Money in the Bank win as a collective accomplishment for The New Day:
“That may have been one of the greatest nights of my career. I almost don’t want to say it because I have so much reverence for Kofi and Woods and what we’ve done together. I almost feel like saying that diminishes that, but to me, but it’s still a New Day accomplishment because I don’t think I would’ve gotten here without those guys and how much I was able to grow as a performer because of that run. Even though we’re on different shows, I still feel like the caveman that’s gone out and grabbed fresh meat and berries and brought it back to the cave so that my family can eat. That’s still my perspective. I don’t just do this for me. Everything I do adds to our legacy as a trio.”