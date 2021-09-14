Big E cashed in the Money in the Bank contract on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw to beat Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title. He spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about it. Here are the highlights:

The moment:

“It was a spiritual experience,” he said of the crowd reaction. “I connected with this massive group of people that all wanted the same thing. To have that support and the people behind me, it’s a moment I’ll never forget. At first, I couldn’t find the hard camera. I lost where I was in space when Bobby grabbed me for the Dominator. This is the single biggest night of my career, so I wanted to get that moment right. Then, as I was going for the Big Ending, I had a very big man in my hands so I was only focused on the task at hand. After that, all I could hear was that reaction from the crowd.

Being able to share the moment with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods: