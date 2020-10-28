During his appearance on After The Bell, Big E spoke on the wrestlers, both on the main roster and NXT, that he’d like to work with. Here’s what he had to say:

[Seth] Rollins – we’ve had singles matches before and obviously, we did some stuff with The Shield pre-New Day. I’d love to do stuff with Rollins. I still think he’s one of the best in the world. It’s hard because I often look around for new blood and I wish there was a bit more. It’s interesting in a company as large as ours, sometimes I don’t feel like our roster seems small at times. I look around sometimes and we also have a list of how many guys there are on SmackDown, and I look at the list and I’m like ‘That’s it?’ We have like 250 people or whatever under contract in this company……I’m sure there’s someone really dope that I’m missing.

We did something very quickly with Undisputed Era very briefly at Survivor Series. My timing is always horrible with this, but I always love faction stuff and I wanna do stuff with another faction and Undisputed Era. Those are guys who have been around together as a collective too. So, I would love to do stuff with them.