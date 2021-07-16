WWE superstar and former two-time Intercontinental champion Big E was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including his recent feud with Apollo Crews and how he was happy he could show a more serious side to his character. Highlights are below.

On his feud with Apollo Crews and how Crews has stepped up as a heel:

Has it been perfect? I’ll say, he’s extremely talented and a guy who I have enjoyed seeing him step up. He’s a guy, if you paid any attention, you always knew ‘he’s extremely talented and he can do a bunch of things.’ The fact that he’s a high-flier but can do strong stuff, he’s a weird hybrid who can do it all and has a great look. To finally see him get more opportunities and to kill it. He’s a guy who, I feel like we have great chemistry in the ring and we never really had done much of anything until this past year because he was always a babyface and I had been a babyface for a long time. It’s been rewarding to see him step up and kill it. He and I have done a good job in-ring. I’m pleased with what we brought to the table.

Says he enjoyed showing a serious side to his character:

One of the things I liked is being able to show a serious side. As much as I enjoy being funny and making people laugh, being able to show a certain intensity — a few months ago we were really in the midst of a program leading into WrestleMania where things got to a real boil as far as intensity is concerned. I was appreciative of that opportunity where I didn’t have to be always smiling or not caring about losing and putting on a smile and going out there. I liked being able to show that different side.

