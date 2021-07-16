According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, IMPACT is making a “major play” for former NXT cruiserweight champion Buddy Murphy. The Best Kept Secret was released from WWE on June 2nd along with a number of other names including Braun Strowman.

The report mentions that AEW’s level of interest for Murphy is unknown, but IMPACT plans on bringing him in once his non-compete comes to an end. (Standard is 90 days). He has said in the past that IMPACT does interest him as a landing spot, and that he is really good friends with former world champion, Sami Callihan.

Murphy will officially be a free agent on August 31st. Stay tuned.