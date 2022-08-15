A big 6-Way #1 Contenders Elimination Match has been announced for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode.

The main event of Thursday’s post-Emergence edition of Impact will feature Eddie Edwards, Steve Maclin, Moose, Sami Callihan, Bandido and Rich Swann.

The winner of the 6-Way will go on to challenge Impact World Champion Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory on Friday, October 7 in Albany, NY, with the title on the line.

The 6-Way was taped this past Saturday at Cicero Stadium near Chicago. You can click here for full spoilers from those tapings.

