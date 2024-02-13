A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS Wednesday night prime time program, which takes place this week from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood has been announced.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 2/14 episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW DYNAMITE (2/13/2024)

* The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia

* “Timeless” Toni Storm’s new film, “Wet Ink” debuts

* Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue

* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page

* Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.