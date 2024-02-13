A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS Wednesday night prime time program, which takes place this week from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood has been announced.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 2/14 episode of AEW Dynamite.
- AEW DYNAMITE (2/13/2024)
* The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight
* Adam Copeland vs. Daniel Garcia
* “Timeless” Toni Storm’s new film, “Wet Ink” debuts
* Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue
* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland & Hangman Page
* Jon Moxley vs. Dax Harwood
TOMORROW, Valentine's Day@HEBCenter Austin, TX
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
On TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@DaxFTR vs @JonMoxley
After Saturday's brawl, there's no love lost between FTR/BCC!
Now, for the first time ever 1-on-1:
DAX vs MOX
Live on @TBSNetwork,
Valentine's Day TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/J9FGbVad6t
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 13, 2024