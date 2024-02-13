For two of the younger daughters of Dwayne Johnson, this year’s WrestleMania will mark the first time they ever get to see their father wrestle in WWE.

During a recent E! News interview, Johnson spoke about this topic.

“Their mouths are on the floor,” he said. “This is an indication of their DNA: They don’t cry. They’re not like, ‘I don’t want to see this.'”

Johnson also spoke about the training he is doing in preparation for his long-awaited in-ring return for WWE on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“The type of training with professional wrestling—unlike stunts, unlike weight training—requires a respect for the sport,” he said. “I gotta prepare in the right way. I don’t want to get my a– kicked too bad.”

Check out the complete interview at EOnline.com.