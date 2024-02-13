WWE returns to the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. this evening for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

After the live show scheduled for tonight, the company will tape matches and segments for next week’s show. Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the taping for the 2/20 episode.

WWE NXT Spoiler Match & Segment Listing (2/20/2024)



– Chase U vs Axiom/ Nathan Frazer (tag number one contender)

– Brooks Jensen vs Josh Briggs

– Oba Femi vs Lexis King

– Kelani Jordan vs Lash Legend

– Wren Sinclair vs Roxanne Perez

– Jacy Jane vs Arianna Grace

– Lyra Valkyria vs. Shotzi NXT Women’s TItle

– Security was upped for today’s double taping, with a touring bus spotted.

– Trick Williams is still selling the attack and isn’t expected on the next two episodes.

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete WWE NXT spoilers for the 2/20 episode that is being taped after tonight’s live show in Orlando, FL.