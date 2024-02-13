WWE returns to the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. this evening for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

In addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s two-hour WWE on USA Network program, Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

WWE NXT Spoiler Match & Segment Listing (2/13/2024)



– NXT Tag Team Championships: The Family (Tony D’Angelo & Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo) (c) vs. Wolf Dogs (Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin) main events

– Noam Dar & Oro Mensah vs. Von Wagner & Mr. Stone opens

– Kiana James vs. Brinley Reece

– Adriana Rizzo vs. Jaida Parker

– Carmelo Hayes vs. Joe Gacy

– Gauntlet Match: Ridge Holland vs. Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, & Wolfgang)

– Oba Femi appears.

– Lexis King is set to be Oba Femi’s next challenger with a match to be set for next week’s show.

– Dijak is scheduled to be involved in Gacy vs Melo

– Lola Vice vs Tatum Paxley is also set for tonight’s episode.

– Despite being announced for the February 13th episode, Lyra Valkyria vs Shotzi is expected to be pushed back to the second set of tapings.

– Byron Saxton is doing commentary the next two weeks.

