Tony Khan is happy with AEW ratings.

As noted, AEW Rampage and AEW Collision drew higher ratings than the past several months worth of shows for last week’s episodes of Friday and Saturday night, respectively.

With that in mind, the AEW President took to social media on Tuesday to tout the ratings and viewership success of All Elite Wrestling in recent days, touting the aforementioned impressive numbers for two of last week’s shows.

“Thank you all who watch AEW,” Khan wrote via X. “This past weekend was our best ratings on TNT in months.”

Khan continued, “The most viewers for Saturday Night AEW Collision since October [plus the] most viewers for Friday Night AEW Rampage since last April!”

He concluded the post by reminding everyone to tune into this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS tomorrow night at 8/7c.

“We’ll see you on TBS for Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite TOMORROW!”

