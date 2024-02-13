The numbers are in for last week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Wrestle Nomics is reporting that the Saturday, February 10, 2024 episode of AEW Collision drew 491,000 viewers to TNT.

The number marks an increase from the previous week’s show on February 3, 2024, which drew 404,000 viewers.

Last week’s AEW Collision marks the highest viewership that the weekly Saturday night prime time show has drawn since an episode back in October of 2023. As noted, last week’s AEW Rampage also drew the best viewership dating back to April of 2023.

The show recorded a 0.15 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is also up from the 0.12 rating that the show recorded on February 3.