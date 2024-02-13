“Stone Cold” Steve Austin spoke with ESPN on Tuesday for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Texas Rattlesnake” was asked about the possibility of returning to the squared circle for another match in WWE, as well as his thoughts on a long-awaited showdown against CM Punk.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On a possible WWE in-ring return: “I said I’d never get in a ring again unless all the stars aligned. And for some reason, somehow, they all did. And at the age of 57, I headlined the first night of WrestleMania. I never thought I’d do that. If you’d have told me that when I retired in [2003], I’d have said, ‘You’re crazy.’ So I’m not gonna sit here and say no to anything, because you never say never in this crazy business of sports entertainment.”

On a potential showdown against CM Punk: “It would be a good one. I like Punk, and I think Punk likes me — so, as long as he can take a [Stone Cold] Stunner,” [Austin laughed] “I consider him a great friend, a great guy and a great wrestler who’s had a great career. We’ll see.”

Check out the complete interview at ESPN.com.