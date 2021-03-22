As noted before at this link, RETRIBUTION apparently kicked out their leader Mustafa Ali following his loss to WWE United States Champion Riddle on the WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show on Sunday.

A follow-up on tonight’s RAW is expected but Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc has reported new details on Ali’s injury. Ali recently revealed on Twitter that he was working with a torn PCL. This new report notes that he suffered the tear during his win over Ricochet on the December 28 RAW show.

Ali decided to work through the injury and went on to work the 30-Man Royal Rumble match in late January. His leg locked up almost as soon as he hit the ring for the Rumble, but he lasted for almost 13 minutes and eliminated RAW Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods on his way out. The day after the Rumble, Ali underwent a MRI and was told that he would need surgery and rehab for the PCL tear.

This is around the time WWE picked up the tension within RETRIBUTION, instead of Ali taking time off to go under the knife. The idea had been pitched to the members of RETRIBUTION that if Ali wanted to work through the injury and keep the group going for the time being, then there would be some sort of significant blow-off with RETRIBUTION disbanding at WrestleMania 37.

Based on what has happened in recent weeks and at Fastlane, it looks like Ali chose to work through the injury for the WrestleMania 37 angle. WWE apparently went ahead with the first major step in the split last night at Fastlane, which should lead to something bigger at WrestleMania 37.

