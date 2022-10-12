Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Mance Warner will be taking on Real 1 (nZo) at the October 30th Fightland ’22 event from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced Real 1 vs. Mance Warner for MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 on Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

The notorious Jersey brawler. The “Southern Psychopath”.

In a battle of the north versus the south, Real 1 collides with Mance Warner for the first-time ever in the cathedral of violence known as the 2300 Arena.

Styles make fights and this battle of the north versus the south is a cultural clash unlike any other you’ll see in the square circle.

A certified trash talking hype beast from North Jersey, Real 1 is as loud on the mic as he is in his leopard print shirts and Dior Jordan.

Balancing time in his Jersey boxing gym and private hip hop recording studio, Real 1 is a self-proclaimed fighting artist with WorldStar cred and a high profile in the fight game to back it up.

Standing across the ring for the first-time ever is the pride of Bucksnort, Tennessee… and Ol Mancer is looking to stomp a mudhole into the certified most hated wrestler in MLW, Real 1.

Mance Warner looks to raise hell, throw some lariats and hit the pay window when he collides with the notorious Real 1 in South Philly.

Preferring muddied cowboy boots and Shooter Jennings, Warner vows to whoop Real 1’s yankee ass and kick back a pack of light beers come October 30.

Will Real 1 continue to climb the rankings or will Mance’s ’22 MLW comeback kick into high gear?

Find out LIVE Sunday night, October 30 in Philadelphia at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Sunday, October 30. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD

Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka

Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush

Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

Real 1 vs. Mance Warner

The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The debut of Sam Adonis

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The Samoan SWAT Team

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

Microman

World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker

Cesar Duran

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

