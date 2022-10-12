WWE star and current women’s tag team champion Dakota Kai recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on her release earlier this year and why she decided to take it easy during that time, a decision she does not regret as she would return to the company at SummerSlam. Highlights from the interview are below.

Why she focused on streaming rather than working indies after her WWE release:

That was always in the back of my mind, ‘Should I not be hitting the ground running’ in terms of doing Indie promotions and things like that. I just didn’t have it in me to rush in after the 30 days were up and be like ‘boom, boom.’ Obviously, there were talks that were happening, but I think it worked out a lot better for me that I didn’t. I focused on streaming and something that was more relaxing and something that I love. It all worked out great and I came back into the company refreshed and with a nice outlook on everything that happened instead of trying to be like, ‘I have to do this, this, and this.’

Says she is happy she decided to take it easy because it made her return mean that much more:

Obviously, that’s good, but for me personally, I wanted to step back and look at everything, reassess, and make sure that…it’s not even about the bookings. I wanted to make sure, in my own mind, I wasn’t going into things just because I was like, ‘I have to capitalize on this’ and ‘after 30 days, I have to do this, this, and this.’ It was definitely a priority for me to worry about myself and how I was feeling.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)